Week of November 18, 2018

LX565 NEW HOLLAND SKID STEER – like new, 280 hours, excellent condition, buy half the price of a new one, $21,500. 423/949-4080. Dunlap. BS47-48

HAY FOR SALE – 4×5 rolls, $25. 423/413-3866. BS47

55-GALLON METAL BARRELS – non-removable lid, 2/$5; removable lid, $10. Monday-Thursday, 423/881-3231. BS47-48

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS47

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. 423/448-9109. BS47-49

HOME FOR SALE – Spring City, $64,000, recently remodeled on half acre, quiet dead end street. Owner anxious to sell. 423/428-9552, 423/775-1157. BS47-48

FREE KITTENS – 949-2261. TS47

COMMODES, WATER HEATERS – exterior doors, insulation, sheetrock, plywood, treated pine, spruce lumber! Call 949-2820, Daus Building Supply. TS47

REBAR, REBAR STAKES, BLOCKS – electrical, plumbing, Galvalume tin & screws, paint, Case knives, shirts & hats, Zippo hand warmers & lighters at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS47

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, painting, flooring, pressure washing, remodeling. 423/280-2295. T40-13S41-14

2BR TRAILER – 1.5BA, C/H/A, $350 plus deposit, 702-0766, Pikeville. TS47-49

FOR SALE – Firewood, $35/rick. Pat Foster, 533-2556. B46S47

HOUSE FOR RENT IN PIKEVILLE – 423/718-0865. B46S47

FOR SALE BY OWNER – 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 acre lot, near Pikeville, TN. 881-3979. B46S47

FOR SALE BY OWNER – 23.5 acres on Hwy 101 between Crossville and Pikeville. 881-3979. B46S47

FOR SALE – one acre bluff lot, Simmons Road, Pikeville. 881-3979. B46S47

FESTIVAL VENDOR SPACE – Lucrative food and merchandise vendor space! Big Brush Creek ROOTS Music Festival & Campout. Bluegrass-Blues-Country-Reggae-Gospel Music May 24-27, 2019, must vend all 4 days. 25 bands on 1 stage on the 1,170 acre Big Brush Creek Farm, 16 miles north of Dunlap. Have fun – make money! Apply online: www.bigbrushcreek.com. T46S47

HAY FOR SALE – 5×5 mixed grass, very heavy, stored outside, good hay, not stems, cut in September, $25/bale. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. TS46-47

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605. TS46-50

PAINT PRO – interior/exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741 or 423/949-6285. TS46-51

FOR RENT – Newly remodeled, 2 BR house, water, mowing furnished. $650 plus $300 deposit. Barker Acres, 423/949-3457. TNTS44

RENTAL HOUSE WANTED – Christian family needing a 4BR house to rent in the Dunlap, TN area. Please contact Brian, 937/307-6679. TS46-47

SMITH’S TREE FARM CHRISTMAS TREES – 5’ to 10’ cut tree, $30; ball & burlap, $40. Wood for sale, $50 rick. Delivery extra. 423/554-3100. B45-49S46-50

I-PHONE REPAIR – 309-8978. Free estimates. T45-48S46-49

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – Oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. B44-47S45-48

OWN YOUR OWN HOME / NO MONEY DOWN – 100% USDA Mortgage Financing-Credit Scores from 580-850. Serving all of Bledsoe County. Homes starting at $700 per month and going up to $1,300 per month. Some new homes, some remodeled, many on large lots. Call Tammye Simpson with Mortgage Assurance LLC for details. Mortgage Broker with 20+ experience specializing in 100% Financing. Call today, 423/432-0189 or 423/266-8730. TS45-48

HANDYMAN CREW – drywall hanging, hardwood flooring, pole barns, metal and shingle roofing, decks, framing. Repair and new building services. Written estimates. Call Paul, 423/243-6190. T45-46S46-47

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T44-48S45-49

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS40-4

J&J BAGGED SHAVINGS – cedar, pine, mixed. Order: 423/619-7389. B43-50S44-51

POLE BARNS – Free estimate. 423/371-0999. TS44-47

STEEL BUILDINGS – Crews available. Free estimates. 423/371-0999. TS44-49

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, fieldlines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. B42-17S43-18

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron (423) 488-1437. TS41-1

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3 bale. (423) 619-8087. BS41-52

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

TAX PREPARER & PAYROLL PREPARER WANTED – two years experience required. Email resume to kurtshorn@gmail.com. B38-47S39-48

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

