Week of November 11, 2018

HOMEMAKER – 37.5 hrs/week. $9.50/hr. Care for elderly, young adults, chronic or terminally ill, convalescing & disabled. Routine household tasks: dust, mop, sweep, linens, trash, laundry, iron, mend, cook, assist with personal cleanliness/hygiene, shopping, errands, appointments. Must live in McMinn, Polk or Meigs County. Email: ksmithers@partnershipfca.com. Call 423/697-3811. TS46

NAIL GUN NAILS IN DUO-FAST – EZ Fit, Grip Rite, Bostitch & more at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. Drill bits, hammers, Dewalt items. TS46

HAY FOR SALE – 5×5 mixed grass, very heavy, stored outside, good hay, not stems, cut in September, $25/bale. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. TS46-47

FREE KITTENS – call 949-2261. TS46

ZIPPO HAND WARMERS – Zippo lighters, hunter Case knives, Case shirts, hats & pocket knives, ORCA coolers and more (Christmas gifts). Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS46

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605. TS46-50

PAINT PRO – interior/exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741 or 423/949-6285. TS46-51

RENTAL HOUSE WANTED – Christian family needing a 4BR house to rent in the Dunlap, TN area. Please contact Brian, 937/307-6679. TS46-47

ELDERBERRY / CBD OIL – Natural Affinity Soap, 131 Cherry Street, Dunlap. 423/949-4168. TS45-46

SPRING CITY HOME FOR SALE – 1,000 sq ft, 3/2, just remodeled, beautiful sitting porch overlooks very large secluded yard, 2 professional, irrigated greenhouses, new CH/A. A steal at $69,000 cash, no terms. 423/428-9552, 423/775-1157. BS46-48

F350 CREW CAB – dually, diesel, standard, 1 owner, great truck. 423/881-5393. BS46

FOR SALE BY OWNER – 1952 model B John Deere tractor, $1,250; 1958 model 520 John Deere tractor, $1,500; or both for $2,250. 423/762-2186. TS45-46

SMITH’S TREE FARM CHRISTMAS TREES – 5’ to 10’ cut tree, $30; ball & burlap, $40. Wood for sale, $50 rick. Delivery extra. 423/554-3100. B45-49S46-50

GRAIN AUGER – 8”x40’, excellent condition, $1,700. 304-7908. B45S46

I-PHONE REPAIR – 309-8978. Free estimates. T45-48S46-49

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – Oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. B44-47S45-48

***BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. 1-year warranty. Veteran discount. New 18-month warranty batteries, $103 each. 423/881-4211. BS45-46

SILVER REED KNITTING MACHINE – model LK150, new, still in box. One used studio knitting machine. Both $450. 423/447-2504. B44-45S45-46

OWN YOUR OWN HOME / NO MONEY DOWN – 100% USDA Mortgage Financing-Credit Scores from 580-850. Serving all of Bledsoe County. Homes starting at $700 per month and going up to $1,300 per month. Some new homes, some remodeled, many on large lots. Call Tammye Simpson with Mortgage Assurance LLC for details. Mortgage Broker with 20+ experience specializing in 100% Financing. Call today, 423/432-0189 or 423/266-8730. TS45-48

HANDYMAN CREW – drywall hanging, hardwood flooring, pole barns, metal and shingle roofing, decks, framing. Repair and new building services. Written estimates. Call Paul, 423/243-6190. T45-46S46-47

3BR, 2BA HOUSE FOR SALE OR LEASE – 423/762-9618. TNT45S46

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T44-48S45-49

FOR RENT – newly remodeled, 2BR house. Water, mowing furnished. $600 plus $300 deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT45S46

HAY FOR SALE – 4×5 round bales, in barn, $25 each. Best call after 3 p.m. 718-4534. BS45-46

55-GALLON METAL BARRELS – non-removable lid, 2/$5; removable lid, $10. Monday-Thursday, 423/881-3231. BS45-46

FOR RENT – 2BR apartment, water furnished, $525 month plus $300 deposit. Barker Acres, 423/949-3457. TNTS44

FOR RENT – Newly remodeled, 2 BR house, water, mowing furnished. $650 plus $300 deposit. Barker Acres, 423/949-3457. TNTS44

STEEL BUILDINGS – Crews available. Free estimates. 423/371-0999. BS44-49

POLE BARNS – Free estimate. 423/371-0999. BS44-47

J&J BAGGED SHAVINGS – cedar, pine, mixed. Order: 423/619-7389. B43-50S44-51

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitaes, $40 each; Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant, $10 each. 423/554-3100. BS39-46

POLE BARNS – Free estimate. 423/371-0999. TS44-47

STEEL BUILDINGS – Crews available. Free estimates. 423/371-0999. TS44-49

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. 423/448-9109. BS43-46

FOR SALE – 1989 Basstracker boat, $2,800 OBO. 423/243-6575. TS43-46

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, fieldlines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. B42-17S43-18

FOR SALE – Dutch West style 2478 medium woodstove, $1,400. Well seasoned firewood, $45 a rick. 423/881-3537. B42-45S43-46

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron (423) 488-1437. TS41-1

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3 bale. (423) 619-8087. BS41-52

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

TAX PREPARER & PAYROLL PREPARER WANTED – two years experience required. Email resume to kurtshorn@gmail.com. T38-47S39-48

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, painting, flooring, pressure washing, remodeling. 423/280-2295. T40-13S41-14

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS40-4

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. Pressure washing. 423/280-5189. B34-45S35-46

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

TAX PREPARER & PAYROLL PREPARER WANTED – two years experience required. Email resume to kurtshorn@gmail.com. B38-47S39-48

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

