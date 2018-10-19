Week of October 21, 2018

STARS HIRING ADMINISTRATION – must have bachelor’s degree. 423/309-1082, leave message. Salary up to $25,000 annually based on bonus system. Potential for salary raise after first year. BS43

HELP WANTED – TN Handyman part-time help needed, must pass drug test. 881-4641. BS43

HAY FOR SALE – 4×5 rolls, $25. 423/413-3866. BS43-44

FOR SALE – 2004 Mercury Sabel, 151,000 miles, 2 prior owners. Runs great. $2,500 OBO. 423/881-4641. BS43

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS43

FOR SALE – camper, 16.5 ft, has everything. $1,500. 554-3652. BS43

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. 423/448-9109. BS43-46

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. 50% off all labor thru October. 881-4641. BS43

ESTATE SALE – of Irvin Detweiler. Friday, October 26th, 8-4 and Saturday, October 27th, 7-3. Rain or Shine. 5949 Beaver Hill Road. Furniture, decor, household items, canning jars, clothing, tools, lawncare equipment, and much more. BS43

FOR SALE – 1989 Basstracker boat, $2,800 OBO. 423/243-6575. TS43-46

INDOOR YARD SALE – Wheeler Addition Church of God, Manufacturers Road, beside old Robinson Manufacturing. Saturday, October 27. BS43

2001 TACOMA – 4WD, 4-door, V-6, automatic. $8,000. 304-7908. BS43

TOWN OF SIGNAL MOUNTAIN HIRING – temporary leaf rakers. Pay is $9/hour. Physical and drug screen required. Applications obtained at Town Hall (111 Ridgeway Avenue) or Public Works (714 Mississippi Avenue), Signal Mountain, TN 37377. Call 423/886-2177 (ext 2) or 423/886-6367 for more information. Applications accepted until leaf crew positions are filled. Town of Signal Mountain is an EOE and drug free workplace. TS43

TAPE MEASURES, HAMMERS, ZIPPO LIGHT FLUID – Duo-Fast, EZ Fit, Bostitch, Grip Rite & more for all your nail gun nails. 6” recess lighting & trim. Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS43

FARM-RAISED JERSEY STEER – grain fed since calf. $1/lb live weight. Will take to processor, you pay processing fee. 423/554-3237, 423/240-9624. TS43

PEX, PVC, FITTINGS FOR ALL YOUR PLUMBING – block, Sackrete, rebar, Case knives, Zippo hand warmers, Case license plates, OSB. Come to Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS43

FREE KITTENS – all colors, 533-2742. B42S43

HANDYMAN CREW – metal and shingle roofing, decks, framing. Repair and new building services. Written estimates. Call Paul, 423/243-6190. TS43-44

FOR RENT – 2BR, 2BA, master bath w/walk-in tile shower, hardwood floors, fenced-in yard. Nice home. $750 month w/1 month deposit. 423/718-0542. TS43-44

FOR RENT – small 2BR trailer, West Valley Road, $350 month plus 1 month deposit. 423/718-0542. TS43-44

IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE WERE DIAGNOSED WITH OVARIAN CANCER – after use of TALC products such as baby powder or Shower to Shower, you may be entitled to compensation. Contact Charles H. Johnson, 1-800-535-5727. B42S43

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, fieldlines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. B42-17S43-18

3 PT HAY SPEAR/LIFT – make offer. 423/775-9136. BS42-43

FOR SALE – Dutch West style 2478 medium woodstove, $1,400. Well seasoned firewood, $45 a rick. 423/881-3537. B42-45S43-46

LIVE-IN CAREGIVER NEEDED – for group home, wages plus room & board, off every other weekend, must be 40 or over and pass background check. 423/602-4078. T42-43S43-44

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron (423) 488-1437. TS41-1

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. 1-year warranty. Veteran discount. New 18-month warranty batteries, $103 each. 423/881-4211. BS42-43

1995 NISSAN – king cab, 4WD, $3,900. Call Tim at 423/881-4211. BS42-43

NEED A HELPING HAND? Shopping, pet sitting, delivery to your home or office, cleaning, handyman, elder assistance & more. www.valleyhelpinghands.com. 423/949-3026. TS42-43

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3 bale. (423) 619-8087. BS41-52

DEEP HOUSECLEANING – Call for estimates. 423/463-7396. Ask for Teresa. Thank you. TS42-45

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3BR, 2BA, hardwood floors, custom cabinets & trim, fireplace, 2-car garage, 1,450 sqft, near schools, just outside city limits. $159,000. 423/618-9171. TS42-45

5,000 FT UNDER ROOF – 5 acres, river frontage, custom design log cabin, 1-2 family, handicapped ready, 4% owner financing, lease purchase, large porches, 3-3 plus 3 1/2 garages. 423/949-9496, recent 40k savings. TS42-43

FOR SALE – 50,000 baseball cards, arrowhead collection. Will sell separately or together. 931/946-7140, 931/946-7404. T41-42S42-43

BLUFF LOTS FOR SALE – ABC Subdivision, beautiful views of Sequatchie Valley and Pikeville. 440/845-2690. B40-42S41-43

FOR RENT – newly remodeled 2BR house, $650 plus $300 deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT41S42

GINSENG WANTED – Top prices paid. 6 to 9 p.m. weekdays; by appointment weekends. Call 423/468-0199 or 931/260-2768. BS40-43

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, painting, flooring, pressure washing, remodeling. 423/280-2295. T40-13S41-14

BRAND NEW HOUSE FOR RENT – Adult Living Center, Fredonia, 2BR, 1BA, appliances, porch w/roof. Call 762-0421. TNTS40

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS40-4

HELP WANTED – mobile home subdivision, Cagle Mountain, ideal for retired couple, must have carpentry, plumbing, painting, etc skills. References, criminal background check, excellent benefits. Send resume to P.O. Box 9454, Chattanooga, TN 37412, Attn: Brenda CMH Properties. T39-42S40-43

3/2 AND 2/1 MANUFACTURED HOMES FOR RENT/SALE – under $600/month, lots $250/month. 423/777-7275. TS38-45

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

FOR SALE BY OWNER – 8+ acres, mountain land, ideal for getaway and hunting, late model d/w, 3BR, 2BA, rock fireplace, appliances, decks, carport, 6 miles down Hiawassee Bowater Road, Brush Creek, Cagle Mountain. $97,500. 667-2629. T39-42S40-43

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitaes, $40 each; Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant, $10 each. 423/554-3100. BS39-46

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. Pressure washing. 423/280-5189. B34-45S35-46

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

TAX PREPARER & PAYROLL PREPARER WANTED – two years experience required. Email resume to kurtshorn@gmail.com. B38-47S39-48

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

FOR RENT – Dunlap, 2-story duplex, 2BR, 1.5BA, $525 month, $325 deposit, non-smoking, no utilities included. Call or text 423/322-9632. T40-43S41-44

TAX PREPARER & PAYROLL PREPARER WANTED – two years experience required. Email resume to kurtshorn@gmail.com. T38-47S39-48

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

