Week of December 2, 2018

WE ARE LOOKING TO HIRE – a detail-oriented, experienced seamstress who takes pride in his/her craftmanship. Quality is #1 so attention to detail is a must. We are a local business that specializes in high-end canvas products. Skills needed: industrial sewing machines, measuring, cutting, sewing, straight, layout & pattern. Must be dependable and self-motivated. Call for interview, 423/710-4429. BS49-50

FOR SALE – 2001 Chevy Tahoe, 4WD, $3,000; Mossberg 835 3.5” mag., $375; Traditions 50 cal. inline in excellent condition, $250; Marlin 22 mag. with scope, $300; 9-shot 9mm pistol, $225. Call 423/290-6557. BS49

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS49

TIRE SPECIAL – now until Christmas, buy set of four new tires, receive $25 gift card. Call Tim, 423/881-4211. BS49-51

FOR SALE – registered angus bulls, top genetics, Manderley Farms. 618-8825, Joe. BS49-50

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. 1 year warranty. Veteran discount. NEW 18 month warranty batteries, $103 each. 423/881-4211. BS49-51

FOR SALE – 9 laying hens & 1 rooster. 949-5231. T48-49S49-50

FOR SALE – full blooded German Shepherd pups, 8 weeks old. Females: $250; males: $200. Parents on premises, first shots & wormed. Call 881-3727. BS49

HANDMADE STAINED GLASS PANELS – and wind chimes, great Christmas gifts. Call 423/447-6839. BS49-50

FOR SALE – 1998 Town & Country van, 135,000 miles, good condition, $1,700. Call 881-3727. BS49

NEEDING A RIDE? From now until Christmas, buy a vehicle from Tim’s Auto Sales, receive $100 gift card. Call Tim, 423/881-4211. BS49-51

REBAR, REBAR STAKES, BLOCKS – electrical, plumbing, Galvalume tin & screws, paint, Case knives, shirts & hats, Zippo hand warmers & lighters at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS49

COMMODES, WATER HEATERS – exterior doors, insulation, sheetrock, plywood, treated pine, spruce lumber. Call 949-2820, Daus Building Supply. TS49

WELDING – fabrication and repairs, 35 years experience. Mark, 423/949-3477. T48-51S49-52

FOR RENT – late model doublewide, 1,960 square feet, 3BR, 2BA, breakfast room, hardwood floors, fireplace, C/H/A, appliances, Cagle Mountain, $650 plus deposit. 667-2629. TS49

FOR RENT – 14×70, 2BR, 1BA, hardwood floors, appliances, C/H/A, front & rear decks, Cagle Mountain, $475 plus deposit. 667-2629. TS49

FOR SALE – 5,000 sf, warmest home in Dunlap, on river w/best insulation & cheapest electric bill ($130 average payment last 2 months). 423/949-9496. Owner financed, $90 a sq ft. TS49-50

COUNTRY LIVIN’ – 3BR, 2BA D/W, office, appliances, decks, $850. 423/658-2174. TS49

FOR RENT – efficiency apartment, 1BR, 1BA, small, city of Dunlap, $525 includes everything, $525 deposit. Glenn, 423/488-9482. TNT48S49

FOR RENT – 2BR trailer, in Cartwright. 423/290-9871. T48-49S49-50

HOUSE FOR SALE BY OWNER – newly remodeled living room, 2BR, 1.5BA, full basement unfinished, small bedroom upstairs, lot 150×150, city. 802-4822. T48S49

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – windows, doors, decks, metal roofs, cleanup, remove furniture and appliances. Reasonable rates. Call Danny at 881-4641. B48S49

FOR RENT – singlewide 2BR, 1BA, very clean, C/H/A, good neighbors, city of Dunlap, $550 month (includes water, sewer, garbage), $500 deposit, $100 deposit on water. Glenn, 423/488-9482. TNT48S49

STOCK COW SALE & INDOOR ABSOLUTE EQUIPMENT AUCTION – Saturday, December 8. Equipment at 8:30 a.m. & cattle to follow. Equipment consignment deadline December 1. Full catalog & online bidding for equipment & cattle through proxibid.com/morris. Morris Bros. Stockyard & RLM Land & Auction, Firm #5262, TAL #5439. 43154 US 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. T48TS49

FOR SALE – 1994 Ford F-150, V8, new tires, $2,800 or best offer. 2004 Mercury Sabel, runs great, new tires, $3,000 OBO. 881-4641. B48S49

SILVER REED KNITTING MACHINE – new, still in box. Used machine jobs with new one, both $400. 423/447-2504. TS48-49

FOUR RADIAL TIRES – 255/70/R16, excellent condition, $35 each. 423/447-2504. TS48-49

SEASONAL HELP WANTED – days and nights available. The Bread Basket, Signal Mountain, 423/886-7771. T47-50S48-51

FOR SALE – 430.31 acres on Pitts Gap Mountain Road, $1,200 per acre. 423/881-3547. B47-49S48-50

WANTED – light mechanical work, part-time, flexible hours, old cars. Call 423/593-6351. T47-49S48-50

FOR RENT – 3BR house, $700. 423/322-6245. TNT47S48

FOR RENT – 2BR house, Palmer area, very reasonable, close to doctor, store, library, church. 423/949-3290. T47-48S48-49

***BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. 1-year warranty. Veteran discount. New 18-month warranty batteries, $103 each. 423/881-4211. B47-48S48-49

TIRES TIRES TIRES – any size, any brand. This week’s special: 265/70/17, $104.99. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B47-48S48-49

WASHER/DRYER COMBO – from an RV, like new condition, not a stackable, this is one unit, $900 or best reasonable offer. Call Chuck 423/881-5080. B47-48S48-49

NEED HELP HOMESCHOOLING YOUR CHILD? Also offering beginner piano lessons on Wheeler Mountain. Call 361/935-4904. B47-48S48-49

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS40-4

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. 423/448-9109. BS47-49

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, painting, flooring, pressure washing, remodeling. 423/280-2295. T40-13S41-14

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605. TS46-50

PAINT PRO – interior/exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741 or 423/949-6285. TS46-51

SMITH’S TREE FARM CHRISTMAS TREES – 5’ to 10’ cut tree, $30; ball & burlap, $40. Wood for sale, $50 rick. Delivery extra. 423/554-3100. B45-49S46-50

I-PHONE REPAIR – 309-8978. Free estimates. T45-48S46-49

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T44-48S45-49

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

STEEL BUILDINGS – Crews available. Free estimates. 423/371-0999. BS44-49

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

J&J BAGGED SHAVINGS – cedar, pine, mixed. Order: 423/619-7389. B43-50S44-51

STEEL BUILDINGS – Crews available. Free estimates. 423/371-0999. TS44-49

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, fieldlines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. B42-17S43-18

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron (423) 488-1437. TS41-1

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3 bale. (423) 619-8087. BS41-52

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

