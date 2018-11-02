Week of November 4, 2018

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. 1-year warranty. Veteran discount. New 18-month warranty batteries, $103 each. 423/881-4211. BS45-46

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS45

HAY FOR SALE – 4×5 round bales, in barn, $25 each. Best call after 3 p.m. 718-4534. BS45-46

55-GALLON METAL BARRELS – non-removable lid, 2/$5; removable lid, $10. Monday-Thursday, 423/881-3231. BS45-46

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T44-48S45-49

TIRES TIRES TIRES – any size, any brand. This week’s special: 265/70/17, $104.99. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS45

YARD SALE – by Subway. Men’s/women’s clothes, women’s shoes, lots of miscellaneous items. Friday-Saturday, November 9 & 10. 8:00-??. No sale if rain. BS45

ELDERBERRY / CBD OIL – Natural Affinity Soap, 131 Cherry Street, Dunlap. 423/949-4168. TS45-46

FOR SALE BY OWNER – 1952 model B John Deere tractor, $1,250; 1958 model 520 John Deere tractor, $1,500; or both for $2,250. 423/762-2186. TS45-46

OWN YOUR OWN HOME / NO MONEY DOWN – 100% USDA Mortgage Financing-Credit Scores from 580-850. Serving all of Bledsoe County. Homes starting at $700 per month and going up to $1,300 per month. Some new homes, some remodeled, many on large lots. Call Tammye Simpson with Mortgage Assurance LLC for details. Mortgage Broker with 20+ experience specializing in 100% Financing. Call today, 423/432-0189 or 423/266-8730. TS45-48

MULTIPLE – FAMILY YARD SALE – Friday-Saturday, November 9-10, 8-3. Christmas, furniture, much more. 299 Hudlow Road, Dunlap. TS45

APARTMENT FOR RENT – Dunlap. Call 423/949-2175. TNTS44

YARD SALE – at Hooks House, 503 Jones Drive, Dunlap. Thursday-Friday, 9-2. Cancel if rain. Follow signs across from Tractor Supply. TS45

1994 CHEVY SILVERADO – 1500 4×4 VIN# 1GCEK14K9RZ235846. Harvey’s Auto Sales, lien due for non-payment of repairs. TS45

GOLDEN LAB PUPPIES – 2 females, $200 each; 3 males, $150 each. 2001 Chevy Tahoe. Call 423/290-6557. B44S45

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – Oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. B44-47S45-48

FOUR RADIAL TIRES – 255/70/R16, excellent condition. $35 each. 423/447-2504. B44-45S45-46

SILVER REED KNITTING MACHINE – model LK150, new, still in box. One used studio knitting machine. Both $450. 423/447-2504. B44-45S45-46

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. 50% off all labor thru November. 423/881-4641. B44S45

FOR SALE – 2004 Mercury Sabel, 151,000 miles, 2 prior owners, runs great, $2,500 or trade for small truck. 423/881-4641. B44S45

FOR RENT – 2BR apartment, water furnished, $525 month plus $300 deposit. Barker Acres, 423/949-3457. TNTS44

FOR RENT – Newly remodeled, 2 BR house, water, mowing furnished. $650 plus $300 deposit. Barker Acres, 423/949-3457. TNTS44

STEEL BUILDINGS – Crews available. Free estimates. 423/317-0999. BS44-47

POLE BARNS – Free estimate. 423/371-0999. BS44-47

J&J BAGGED SHAVINGS – cedar, pine, mixed. Order: 423/619-7389. B43-50S44-51

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitaes, $40 each; Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant, $10 each. 423/554-3100. BS39-46

FOR RENT – late model doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, heat pump, hardwood floors, appliances, Cagle Mountain, $625 month plus deposit. 423/667-2629. T43-44S44-45

FOR RENT – late model 16×80, 3BR, 2BA, hardwood floors, appliances, C/H/A, front & rear decks, Cagle Mountain, $525 month plus deposit. 423/667-2629. T43-44S44-45

BRAND NEW HOUSE FOR RENT – Adult Living Center, Fredonia, 2BR, 1BA, appliances, porch w/roof. Call 762-0421. TNB43S44

BRAND NEW UNIT FOR RENT – Adult Living Center, Fredonia, 2BR, 1BA, appliances, 20×10 covered porch. Quiet, peaceful living with beautiful scenery and sunsets across the lake. Individual parking. Minutes from downtown and main freeways. Future clubhouse on lake with exercise room and community center. Walking path around lake. Very secure and safe place to live. All landscaping and trash services included. Maintenance man minutes away. Furnished or unfurnished available, handicap accessible upon request. Only 3 units left, won’t last long. Call 423/762-0421 or 423/876-8191. TNB43S44

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – day or night. 423/448-9109. BS43-46

FOR SALE – 1989 Basstracker boat, $2,800 OBO. 423/243-6575. TS43-46

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, fieldlines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. B42-17S43-18

FOR SALE – Dutch West style 2478 medium woodstove, $1,400. Well seasoned firewood, $45 a rick. 423/881-3537. B42-45S43-46

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron (423) 488-1437. TS41-1

FOR SALE – Square bale hay, $3 bale. (423) 619-8087. BS41-52

DEEP HOUSECLEANING – Call for estimates. 423/463-7396. Ask for Teresa. Thank you. TS42-45

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

TAX PREPARER & PAYROLL PREPARER WANTED – two years experience required. Email resume to kurtshorn@gmail.com. T38-47S39-48

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3BR, 2BA, hardwood floors, custom cabinets & trim, fireplace, 2-car garage, 1,450 sqft, near schools, just outside city limits. $159,000. 423/618-9171. TS42-45

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, painting, flooring, pressure washing, remodeling. 423/280-2295. T40-13S41-14

SWAFFORD’S SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. BS40-4

3/2 AND 2/1 MANUFACTURED HOMES FOR RENT/SALE – under $600/month, lots $250/month. 423/777-7275. TS38-45

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA apartment, water paid, trash paid, $500 month, $300 deposit. Call 423/322-9631. TNT34S35

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. Pressure washing. 423/280-5189. B34-45S35-46

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

BRAND NEW UNIT FOR RENT – Adult Living Center, Fredonia, 2BR, 1BA, appliances, 20×10 covered porch. Quiet, peaceful living with beautiful scenery and sunsets across the lake. Individual parking. Minutes from downtown and main freeways. Future clubhouse on lake with exercise room and community center. Walking path around lake. Very secure and safe place to live. All landscaping and trash services included. Maintenance man minutes away. Furnished or unfurnished available, handicap accessible upon request. Only 3 units left, won’t last long. Call 423/762-0421 or 423/876-8191. TNT43S44

