Week of 2/17/19

CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR OR CONSTRUCTION CREW LEADER – 5 years experience. More information, please contact Silver Bait, LLC at 931/692-8001 or apply in person at 22785 SR 108 Coalmont, TN 37313. TS8-9

CAREGIVERS AT HOME – is hiring caregivers for Whitwell and South Pittsburg areas. Must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, auto insurance. Must pass a background check and drug screen. Give us a call for an interview at 423/503-4851 or fax resume to 423/910-1450. TS8

FOR SALE – Single X OME banjo, $1,400. Martin guitars, fiddles. 423/949-2294, 309-0069. TS8-9

IN NEED OF VEHICLE REPAIRS? Give us a call, 423/949-6611. CARS Complete Auto Repair Service, LLC, 15423 Rankin Avenue, Dunlap, TN. TS8-9

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS8

CARS! CARS! CARS! Call us, we fix cars. 423/949-6611. CARS Complete Auto Repair Service, LLC, 15423 Rankin Avenue, Dunlap, TN. TS8-9

PROPERTY FOR SALE IN CITY OF DUNLAP – 4.9 acres w/restrictions. $50,000. 423/718-2527. TS8

FOR SALE – 1988 Silverado truck, runs great & looks good. 949-5231. TS8-9

PIKEVILLE PAMPERED PAWS – appointments available Tuesday-Saturday. 423/447-6155. Also available to contact on Facebook. TS7-12

COMMERCIAL / RESIDENTIAL HOME FOR SALE – in Spring City, 1,000 sf, zoned C2. Perfect for beauty shop, professional offices, etc or very comfortable home, or both. Plenty of parking. $70,000. 423/428-9552, 423/775-1157. BS8-11

FOUR BOER NANNY GOATS – 2 one-month-old Boer babies. 775-3780. BS8

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS8-11

FOR SALE – 2 large swans w/pretty flowers, $35.00 each. 423/949-4480. Mt. Airy, US 127 N, Dunlap. T7S8

FOR SALE – Ruger P89DC, 9mm with holster, $350. Call 298-5721. T7S8

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, appliance technician. 846 Pete Green Road, Dunlap. 423/260-4227, 949-5654, 260smith@gmail.com. T7-8S8-9

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. T7-9S8-10

BETTER THAN SEEN ON TV OR INTERNET – If you have hazy or foggy headlight lenses due to oxidation, you should call Steve at 602-1092. You will be amazed! Headlight replacement extra. T7S8

TIRES TIRES TIRES – any size, any brand. This week’s special: 235/70/17, $104. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS7-8

FOR SALE – Big tub GE electric washer, 10-day warranty, $150; GE cookstove, $75; 1994 F-150 King cab, $2,500; 2004 Mercury Sabel, great condition, $2,500. Buy working and non-working mowers. 881-4641. B7S8

KAIROS PRISON MINISTRY (JESUS COOKIES PEOPLE) – is looking for partners to support outreach to Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Info bledsoekairoswomen@gmail.com. B7S8

ALPHA LAWN CARE MOWING SERVICES – Commercial/Residential. Licensed, insured. 423/208-4324. B7-18S8-19

CDL DRIVER WANTED – experience preferred. 423/949-3910. TS7-8

HAY FOR SALE – 100 round 4×5 bales. Best call after 3 p.m. or leave message, 718-4534. TS7-8

DIESEL MECHANIC WANTED – experience preferred. 423/949-3910. TS7-8

FOR SALE – oil tank, 275 gallons, $375; also wood furnace, heat control, mint condition, used 2 years, $675 OBO. 423/949-4015. TS7-8

FOR SALE – 2 double reclining sofas, $250 each; cherry baby bed, $75; beige, floral couch, $85; beautiful solid heavy oak, queen bedroom suite with nice mattresses, $800; mahogany, king four-poster bedroom suite with nice mattresses, $950. 423/240-6302. TS7-8

MARLIN 444, $900 – 1903 Springfield 30.06, $400; Remington 742 30.06, $300; Ruger M77 Mark 2 300 WinMag, $450; 16 ft dual axel trailer, $1,500. 949-3969. T6-7S7-8

LAYNE’S SEPTIC TANKS & INSTALLATION – for tank and pipe. Call 423/949-2654. TS7-8

LAYNE’S CONSTRUCTION – Dozer, trackhoe & bobcat work. Call 423/949-2654. TS7-8

FOR RENT – 2BR, 2BA D/W, references needed, $550 month, $550 deposit, water included. 423/596-2522. TS7-8

7/16 OSB TRUCK LOAD SALE – $8.75 sheet at Daus Building Supply. TS7-8

CDL DRIVER WANTED – experience preferred. 423/949-3910. BS7-8

MECHANIC HELPER WANTED – experience preferred. 423/949-3910. BS7-8

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. 1 year warranty. Veteran discount. NEW 18 month warranty batteries, $103 each. 423/881-4211. BS7-8

VERMONT CASTINGS DUTCHWEST WOOD STOVE – $1,200 OBO. 423/881-3537. BS7-10

LOT 31 IN ABC SUBDIVISION FOR SALE – Blackburn Road, Pikeville, 110’ wide x 290’ deep. Asking price $40,000. 440/845-2690. B6-7S7-8

J&J BAG SHAVINGS – 423/619-7389. B4-11S5-12

WELDING – fabrication & repairs. 35 years experience. Mark, 423/949-3477. BS6-13

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

PART-TIME/FULL-TIME CDL DRIVER – Blue Trucking is seeking a part-time/full-time Class A CDL Driver in Coalmont, TN. Local and 2-3 day Florida runs. Home every other day. No weekends. $900 average weekly. More information, please contact 931-692-8001 or apply in person at 22785 SR 108, Coalmont, TN 37313. TS6-8

DUPLEX FOR RENT – in Dunlap, $475. 423/322-6245. TNTS4

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – Todd Jewell, 423/413-8388. BS5-4

WILL HAUL GRAVEL – approximately 10 ton/load, price varies. Cell: 423/413-6798, home: 423/447-6238. BS3-10

HOUSEKEEPING – deep or light; also sit with elderly or sick. Excellent references. Call Jaymee, 423/774-8118. T4-7S5-8

A-1 LOCK – Lockouts, deadbolts & door knobs, 423/949-3969, 423/243-7137. T2-13S3-14

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

I CLEAN HOUSES – do some yard work, have references. Please leave message, 423/949-6741. T3-10S4-11

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, fieldlines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. B42-17S43-18

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION OF ALL TYPES – 24-hour mobile service. Aluminum specialist. 423/881-3368, 423/619-7453. BS3-12

BLUEBERRY PLANTS! Ready to bear, 12 varieties. 1 gallon, 2-year, $10 each/6 for $50; 3 gallon, 4-year, $20 each/6 for $100. Thornless blackberries, muscadine grapes. Chapman’s Greenhouse, 423/618-9491. Winter is an excellent time to plant these! TNBS50

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

HANDYMAN – electrical, plumbing, light carpentry, general household work, pressure washing. Ron 423/488-1437. TS2-13

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

SMITH’S CULVERTS – 423/619-7389. B4-11S5-12

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, painting, flooring, pressure washing, remodeling. 423/280-2295. T40-13S41-14

