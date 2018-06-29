Week of July 1, 2018

FOR SALE­ – Lienbach Post Hole Digger with 6” and 12” Augers, $450 OBO. 423/775-9136. BS27

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS27

FOR SALE – Massey Ferguson 135 Diesel, Great Running Tractor. $3,475. 423/775-9136. BS27

HOSPITAL BED FOR SALE – like new, $300 OBO, 423/949-6146. T26-27S27-28

FOR SALE – 5’ Bush Hog, $250 OBO. 423/775-9136. BS27

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS – new load every month, all appliances come with a warranty. Open Monday-Friday, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. Call 423/447-2440. BS27-30

722 ROCKFORD – 6 room house for rent, 3 bedroom, living room, kitchen, washroom/bathroom. Also air and heated. Luther or Mary Hollingsworth, 423/447-6601. BS27

FDA REGULATED FACILITY IN NEED OF PLANT MAINTENANCE – Perform repairs, routine maintenance and overhauls. Strong troubleshooting skills and able to perform on-site service of commercial HVAC systems. Smoke free environment, four day work week. 423/881-3231. BS27-28

FOR RENT – 1BR, 1BA, large enough for single or couple, large front porch, two large outbuildings, big yard on dead end road on Wheeler Mountain, Pikeville. 423/602-1443, 423/305-6482. BS27

YARD SALE – corner of Main and Boyd Streets, across from White Wagon Bed & Breakfast, Friday-Saturday, July 6-7, starts 7 a.m. BS27

LOST – male dog, white, few black spots, 30-40 lbs, reward. Fredonia Mountain. Gene Long, 423/949-2851, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. TS27

AFFORDABLE HOUSE OR OFFICE CLEANING – serving the Dunlap, Jasper & Pikeville areas. Deep cleaning, moving in or out, weekly or monthly basic cleaning. Have references. Call or text 423/509-1738. TS27-28

YARD SALE AT THE HOOK’S HOUSE – 503 Jones Drive, Dunlap. Thursday and Friday, 5th and 6th. Signs across from Tractor Supply. TS27

DANNY & JAMES’ LAWNMOWER REPAIR – push mowers, riding mowers for sale. All work guaranteed. 881-4641. B26S27

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from metal roofs to cleaning out your garage, we do it all. 50% off pressure washing thru June, time is running out! Call 881-4641. B26S27

FOR SALE – orchard grass hay. $5/bale. 423/619-7389. BS26-28

YARD OR FARM WORK – hard worker. I have truck, can haul debris. 423/315-9119. BS26-29

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS26-27

FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT – 3BR with walk-in closets, 2BA, 1 master bath with garden tub. All appliances, large fireplace, garage, large yard, fishing very nice, large storage area, gas stove. $500 per month plus utilities. References. 881-3100, Griffith Community. $500 deposit. BS26

HAND QUILTING – Prices vary. 423/881-3720, 423/856-0304. B23-47S24-49

TIRE SALE – 205/75/15 trailer tires, 6-ply, $69.99 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS26-27

HELP WANTED – experienced weedeater and mower for residential and commercial mowing crew. Light landscaping. 423/637-5353. TS26-29

JOHN DEERE Z425 ZERO TURN – 590 hours, 54” mower deck, $1,800. 815/992-1213. TS26-27

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS26-29

NEW CONSTRUCTION – 3BR, 2.5BA with front porch mountain views. $175,000. 423/762-9618, 423/618-9171. TNT24S25

CASINO BOUND! Weekly day trips available to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in Murphy, NC. Round trip fee is $65 per person and you receive $25 free slot play! Call 423/322-3225 or visit our website: winnersaboard.com for more info. TS25-28

FOR RENT – 1BR apt. utilities furnished, $575 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT23S24

4BR, 1BA LOG CABIN – 10 acre tract land, $175k; 20 acre tract land, $200k. 423/881-4244 after 6 p.m. BS23-39

STOCKER SERVICE CENTER – doing standard oil changes with house oil and house filter starting at $23 plus tax. No appointments needed. T24-27S25-28

FOR SALE – Beautiful 7 acres, woods with ATV trails and branch, customized doublewide, 3BR, 2BA, large kitchen and living, newly remodeled, new metal roof, appliances, etc. End of cul-de-sac, very private on Cagle Mtn., 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. $139,900. 423/488-9482 or 423/488-9483. TNT23S24

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS23-48

FOR RENT – 2BR apt, $525 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT23S24

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – We beat other bids. Give us a try. 30 years experience, free estimates. 949-2776. TS24-27

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? No cost and confidential pregnancy testing and limited ultrasounds. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Care Center, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS15-40

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

DIRECTOR OF NURSING – Licensed Practical Nurses, 12-hour shifts; Certified Nursing Assistants, 8 and 12 hour shifts, all shifts available. Soddy Daisy Health Care Center. Competitive wages, great benefits. Apply at soddydaisyhealthcare.com. 12TS17-28

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

FILL DIRT FOR SALE – 423/645-2340. TS15-35

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

PATRIOT ARMS GUN CARRY CLASSES – Call for information, 423/949-2373, 423/653-4006. TS24-31

FOR RENT – 1BR apt., utilities furnished, $600 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNT18S19

2BR APT IN DUNLAP- $350, water included. 423-322-6245. TNT19S20

SMITH’S CULVERTS – Plastic or galvanized. 423/619-7389. BS18-32

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

