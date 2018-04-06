Week of 4/8/18

FOR SALE – nice dining room table/4 chairs, $300. 423/554-2073. BS15

FOR SALE – comic book collection, Conan Barbarian Savage Sword of Conan Barbarian, 1970 to 1993, about 400 books. Call 423/486-5068 or 447-2938.

FOR SALE – assorted milk glass pieces. Call 423/554-2073.

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842.

RUMMAGE & RELICS RESALE SHOP – opening Thursday, April 12, located at 16435 Rankin Avenue, across from ACE Hardware, Dunlap. Place is packed, opens at 8:00 a.m. Tons of vintage, cast iron, collectibles.

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yardwork, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087.

18 ACRES OF LAND FOR SALE – New Harmony. 447-7296.

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440 or 423/994-2025.

2BR HOUSE IN PIKEVILLE FOR RENT – $475, 423/322-6245.

PART-TIME KITCHEN HELP WANTED – The Bread Basket, Signal Mountain, mornings & evenings available, $10 hour starting pay. 423/886-7771.

150 HAY ROLLS – 4×4, now $23 covered/palleted, Dunlap. 423/718-0017.

FILL DIRT FOR SALE – 423/645-2340.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE YARD SALE – The Hooks' house. Signs at Tractor Supply. 12th and 13th.

DANNY & JAMES' LAWNMOWER REPAIR – also have riding and push mowers for sale. All mowers and work guaranteed. Bayline boat and trailer for sale or trade. 881-4641.

HELP WANTED CDL DRIVER – Local Full-time position class "A" CDL driver. Immediate opening. Hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Some overtime required but minimal. There will be some travel out of state. (GA, AL, NC). Candidate must have 3 years experience, with proven continuous driving employment in trucking industry. Candidate must be able to operate electronic logging device and perform all pre check on company vehicles. (ELD mandate) Driver must be able to navigate mountainous roads safely and with ease. Candidate must be able to pass pre-employment drug test and physical. Candidate understands there will be random drug and alcohol testing throughout year. Candidate must be reliable and punctual. Candidate must have reliable transportation. Candidate must have can do attitude and willing to do other tasks if requested. This is a small company and candidate must be flexible. We offer: Competitive hourly wage. Paid vacation, and paid holidays. Resumes can be submitted to: Stone Sales and Service, Inc., 579 Quarry Road, Dunlap, TN 37327. 423/949-5021. To request an application be emailed or faxed contact Sheila Farrow at 423/949-5021.

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre- 1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217.

FOUND – small brown female dog, Pitts Gap Mountain area. 423/580-9648.

MOBILE HOME FOR SALE – Will have to be moved. 2014 Fleetwood, 32'x56', 1792 sq. ft., 3BR, 2BA. $65,000. 423/718-3375.

55-GALLON BARRELS FOR SALE – Monday-Thursday, 423/881-3231.

BE A PROFESSIONAL ASSISTANT – STARS is hiring for the Dunlap/ Whitwell area and Chattanooga. $8.50 an hour. Must have dependable transportation. Call 423/618-5830 or 423/447-2590 for information.

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com.

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031.

MOVING SALE – everything must go! Cagle Mountain, 286 Stooping Oak Road. Starts April 12, Wednesday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., until gone. Furniture, kitchen, lawn equipment, tools, pool, plants. More info, 423/667-8774.

APARTMENT FOR RENT IN DUNLAP – no pets, no smoking inside, efficiency 1BR, 2BR. Call or text 423/322-9632.

I WILL SIT WITH ELDERLY – evenings & weekends, 949-5447.

DC'S DIAMOND CUT LAWN CARE SERVICE – All new equipment, satisfaction guaranteed or it's free! 423/448-1250.

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties.

DRIVERS – Regional, OTR, Teams. Great pay, benefits & miles. New pay rates! Vacation. Direct deposit weekly. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 855-856-7985.

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021.

FOR SALE BY OWNER – fenced, brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5BA home; 3BR, 2BA trailer on over 2 acres. $209,000, Daus. 423/949-4816.

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327.

20 ACRES ON CAGLE MOUNTAIN – private. 423/949-3969.

HOUSE FOR SALE – 506 Hudlow Loop. Ranch style 2BR with attached garage, Stone Creek frontage. Situated on 2 acres. $73,900. 810/533-0394.

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897.

SMITH'S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880.

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967.

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC.

BRYAN'S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022.

PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE – 949-3969.

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302.

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. Aluminum specialist. 423/881-3368, 423/619-7453.

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189.

ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED! 1 CDL Class A or B, 1 Non-CDL. Home every other day – NO weekend. Blue Trucking – Coalmont, TN, 931/692-8001.

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834.

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111.

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708.

JEWELL'S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388.

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741.

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women's Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321.

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013.

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568.

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – give us a call for your lawn care needs. 30 years experience. Free estimates. 949-2776.

