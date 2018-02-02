Week of 2/5/18

HOUSEKEEPER NEEDED – twice a month. 533-2174. BS6-7

FOR SALE – 2014 Polaris AT RZR, 800 c.c., stereo system & extras, 111.4 hours, 1,914 miles, like new, $13,995. 423/240-7767. TS6

GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES – father CKC, very large, black & tan; mother AKC, almost solid black. 10 weeks, wormed, first shots. $400. 931/209-2862. BS6-7

FOR SALE – 835 Mossburg 3.5 mag with 5-chokes, $600; 1982 Ford F-150 with 454 Chevy motor, $3,500; 1 Golden Lab pup, female, 6 weeks old, $150. 423/290-6557. BS6

FOR SALE – Willmar 500 fertilize buggy, $2,250; Massey Ferguson hay rake, $1,000; Fort 92 disc mower, $2,500. 423/619-7389. BS6-7

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, no pets, C/H/A, $475 a month, $475 deposit and first month due up front. 423/488-4762, 423/881-5225. BS6

S&L POOLS – new and redos, in-ground. We do concrete work, decks, driveways, carports, etc. 423/618-8730. BS6-9

HOME FOR SALE – very nice remodeled/updated home, Birchwood Street, Pikeville. 3BR, 1BA, $87,500. Possible rent to own. 447-7981. BS6-9

CHEVROLET CARGO VAN FOR SALE – 949-2503 or 658-9591. T5-7S6-8

FOR RENT – 2BR house in Pikeville, $450. 423/322-6245. TNBS6

TRAILER FOR RENT – 2BR, 1.5BA, C/H/A, $350 month, $150 deposit. 702-0766. BS6

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best new scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440. BS6-9

HAPPY JACK LIQUIVIC® 2X – Recognized safe & effective for hook & roundworms by U.S. CVM. Sequatchie Farmers Co-op, 949-2161, kennelvax.com. TS6-9

FOR SALE – antique hoosier cabinet, good condition, $875. 423/240-7767. TS6

RENTAL – Dunlap city, 2BR, 1BA, full basement with garage. Deposit & rent upfront, references required. 949-4727. T5S6

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TS6-7

HAY ROLLS – 4’ $25; 5’ $30, covered/palleted, Dunlap. 423/658-2174. TS6

FOR SALE – antique oak dining table, 4 chairs, perfect condition, $400. 423/240-7767. TS6

FREE TO GOOD HOMES – husband’s declining health, must give away some of furbabies, puppies and adult dogs, all are rescued strays, fixed, current rabies, sweet. 423/774-3221. TS6

FOR SALE – house, barn, 12 acres located on Hwy 285 in the Mooneyham Community, approximately 5 miles from the prison, $55,000. Call 447-3203 or cell 280-0313. BS6-7

HAY MAKING EQUIPMENT – retiring, call for viewing only, Dunlap. 423/658-2174. TS6

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS6

FOR RENT – 1BR duplex, no smoking, no pets, $400 rent, $400 deposit. 582-0453, available 2-15-18. TS6-7

HAY FOR SALE – 4×4 rolls, dry, in barn, $30/roll. 949-5868. T5S6

REWARD / LOST CAT – near Hidden Ridge Loop, orange & white tabby, no tail, microchipped. If found, take to nearest vet or shelter. 720/951-7281 or 423/949-2315. T5-6S6-7

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

GOLD FEMALE PUP – found at top of Pitts Gap. 423/580-9648. B5S6

FOR SALE – registered angus bulls, top genetics. Manderley Farms. Call Joe, 423/618-8825. BS5-7

SPAMFIT – personal trainer at prices you can afford. Certified NASM (National Association of Sports Medicine) and certified weight loss specialist. Call John for your free consultation, 423/802-7755. Make this your best year. BS5-8

DIRECT SUPPORT STAFF NEEDED IN DUNLAP – First Aid and CPR required. Must be people oriented. $8.50 per hour. Must have dependable transportation, a valid drivers license and liability insurance. Call STARS at 423/447-2590. TS5-6

WE LIKE TO DO HOUSECLEANING – 25 years experience, references. 423/285-0606. TS5-8

IPHONE REPAIR – screens, battery & charging issues, water damage. Free estimates, 423/304-5619. TS5-8

2007 TACOMA FREE RUNNER – extended cab, 2WD, 4-cylinder, 5-speed, 208k, $9,500 OBO, can sell w/o wheels, tires & lift. 423/779-6509. TS6

HAY FOR SALE – 423/240-8240. B5-6S6-7

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, Dunlap, water included, $325. 423/322-6245. TNT1S2

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. B2-9S3-10

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – I blow leaves. 423/280-5189. B47-5S48-6

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNBS47

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

STARS HIRING– Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s degree required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

