Week of January 29

* * * *

Employment

DIRECT SUPPORT STAFF NEEDED IN DUNLAP – First Aid and CPR required. Must be people oriented. $8.50 per hour. Must have dependable transportation, a valid drivers license and liability insurance. Call STARS at 423/447-2590. TS5-6

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS5

Miscellaneous

HAY FOR SALE – 4×4 rolls, dry, in barn, $30/roll. 949-5868. T5S6

REWARD / LOST CAT – near Hidden Ridge Loop, orange & white tabby, no tail, microchipped. If found, take to nearest vet or shelter. 720/951-7281 or 423/949-2315. T5-6S6-7

FOR SALE – 2014 Polaris AT RZR, 800 c.c., stereo system & extras, 111.4 hours, 1,914 miles, like new, $13,995. 423/240-7767. TS5

FOR SALE – antique oak dining table, 4 chairs, perfect condition, $400. 423/240-7767. TS5

FOR SALE – antique hoosier cabinet, good condition, $875. 423/240-7767. TS5

WANT TO BUY – pocket & hunting knives, fishing reels & lures. 440/487-0401. TS5

5X8 TILT TRAILER – $400, good shape, 298-5721. TS5

TIRES – good used tires, 14”-20”, $5 to $35. 423/682-1896. TS2-5

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best, new scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday, 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/447-2440. TS1-5

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

Professional

WE LIKE TO DO HOUSECLEANING – 25 years experience, references. 423/285-0606. TS5-8

IPHONE REPAIR – screens, battery & charging issues, water damage. Free estimates, 423/304-5619. TS5-8

I DO HOUSECLEANING – call Teresa for estimates, references available. 423/463-7396. Thank you. TS4-5

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

Real Estate

RENTAL – Dunlap city, 2BR, 1BA, full basement with garage. Deposit & rent upfront, references required. 949-4727. T5S6

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, Dunlap, water included, $325. 423/322-6245. TNT1S2

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Vehicles

CHEVROLET CARGO VAN FOR SALE – 949-2503 or 658-9591. T5-7S6-8

Sales

SECONDHAND MARKET – items so good we’re selling them again. Friday and Saturday, February 2nd and 3rd, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mountain Valley Bank Summit Room, Dunlap, TN. Clothing for the family, furniture, home decor, holiday items, upcycled items, and lots more fabulous random items. TS5

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – Friday, February 23, 2018, 8:30 a.m. CST. RLM Land and Auction, #5262, 43154 US Hwy 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. TS4-8