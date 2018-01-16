Week of January 15

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

CDL DRIVER WITH CLASS A OR B – FT/PT, home every other day and weekend. Retirees welcome! Blue Trucking, LLC, Coalmont, TN. 931/692-8001. T51-3S52-3

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – 2014 Polaris AT RZR, 800 c.c., stereo system & extras. 111.4 hrs, 1,914 mi., like new. $13,995. 423/240-7767. TS3

FOR SALE – antique hoosier cabinet, good condition, $875. 423/240-7767. TS3

TIRES – good used tires, 14”-20”, $5 to $35. 423/682-1896. TS2-5

ALL KINDS OF KNIVES – and decoys of ducks and birds. 440/487-0401. TS2-5

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best, new scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday, 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/447-2440. TS1-5

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

FOR SALE – antique oak dining table, 4 chairs, perfect condition, $400. 423/240-7767. TS3

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

Professional

PAINT PRO – interior/exterior, quality workmanship. Licensed with references. 423/490-5741. T48-4S49-5

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

Real Estate

FOR RENT – 2BR M/H, $400 plus $400 deposit, water furnished, in Daus. 762-3315. TS3-4

HOUSE FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, 5 acres, between Dunlap and Pikeville. $1,350. 423/718-1908. TS3

DUNLAP STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT – $375 per month, $275 deposit. 1 year lease, non-smoking/no pets. Text 423/322-9632 or 423/280-3769. TS3-4

HOME FOR RENT – south of John Griswold park on Old West Valley Road, newly remodeled. 949-2333, 653-2716. T2-3S3-4

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, Dunlap, water included, $325. 423/322-6245. TNT1S2

2BR, 2BA TOWNHOME – Call Jordan Cain, 619-2853. TNTS51

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Vehicles

FOR SALE – 1991 Chevy Impala Caprice station wagon, new tires & wheels. $2,500. 423/240-7767. TS3

Sales

REMODELING SALE – at 1042 Main Street, Dunlap. Saturday, January 20, 8-11 CST. Great deals on: multiple a/c window units, natural gas wall heaters, bathroom vanity and laundry sinks, ceiling fans and much more. TS3