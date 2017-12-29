Week of 1/1/18

LOOKING FOR A PART-TIME NANNY – for our three children 11, 12, 8. Hours will be 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. M-Th. Responsibilities include cooking simple dinners, making sure homework is done, as well as helping them to remember the rules of the house. Well-behaved children, need a little guidance. Must have own transportation to home on Brockdell Mtn. Contact us at 614/615-2529. BS1-2

DRIVERS – 1 year Class A, $57,000 to $77,000 year. $500 orientation pay! $16/hour. Detention pay! Medical, dental pay! Home EVERY weekend! 855-200-4631. BS1-2

DRIVERS – Great pay, benefits & miles! Direct deposit weekly! Late model equipment. Teams welcome! CDL-A 1 year experience. 855-348-3699 x5. BS1-2

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS1

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best, new scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday, 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/447-2440. BS1-5

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

FOR SALE CLEAN FILL DIRT – 423/645-2340. TS41-1

CHICKENS – 7.5 months old, Black Giants, several other breeds, $10 each. 881-4017. BS1

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – and assist with daily chores and activities and local doctors visits in the Pikeville area. Call 423/394-3301. BS1-2

FOR SALE – like new sofa & loveseat, $400. 554-3113, cell 605-1981. TS1

FOR SALE – Fisher Studio speakers standard series ST440, Fisher automatic record player auto return M28210, radio standard stereo receiver by Fisher RS1056, Sony stereo cassette deck TC-KIA, Technics compact disc changer SL-P0887 plays 5 disc automatic, $400. 554-3113, cell 605-1981. TS1

5’ HAY ROLLS – covered on pallets, valley delivery optional. 423/658-2174. TS1

RENTING COUNTRY D/W – covered decks, appliances, 3BR, 2BA, office, $750. 423/658-2174. TS1

FOR SALE – Log cabin estate (4,300 sq ft with 3.5 garages), 5 acres on river. Price $500,000. Now taking offers, 10% down, owner financing on balance. No credit needed. 423/949-9496. TS1

250 5×5 ROUND HAY BALES FOR SALE – in barn, $25 each. Call 718-4534 after 3:00. BT1-2S52-1

$50 REWARD – for lost Bible with name of Evie Jenkins. 774-6114. S52T1

2008 PT CRUISER FOR SALE – needs motor or selling for parts, $500. Please call for info, 423/718-8579. B1S52-1

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

CDL DRIVER WITH CLASS A OR B – FT/PT, home every other day and weekend. Retirees welcome! Blue Trucking, LLC, Coalmont, TN. 931/692-8001. T51-3S52-3

FOR RENT – 2BR M/H, water furnished, $400 plus $400 deposit, in Daus. 762-3315. T51-1S52-1

MENNONITE DIRECT! Save Every Time, No Dealer Lot Fees. Barns, Cottages, Garages, Sheds, Hunting Cabins, Tiny Homes, CARports, RVports, Metal Sheds. Quick Quote 423/333-6768 / online www.tn-factory-direct.com. BS51-1

PIANO FOR SALE – spinnet design, in good condition, $200. Also an older upright piano. 423/881-3431. BS51-1

722 ROCKFORD 6 ROOM HOUSE FOR RENT – 3 bedroom, living room, kitchen, washroom/bathroom. Also air & heated. Luther or Mary Hollingsworth. 423/447-6601. BS51-1

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TNT49S50

2BR, 2BA TOWNHOME – Call Jordan Cain, 619-2853. TNTS51

APARTMENT FOR RENT – close to town, clean, 949-2175. TNTS51

LOOK WHAT WE HAVE AT 15771 RANKIN AVE – building for lease, for rent. Approximately 2,800 sf. Herb Delins, 770/735-1117, hadels3@hotmail.com. Darrel Delins, 423/506-8463. T50-51S51-1

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

TRAILERS FOR RENT – 3BR & 2BR available, lots for rent, water paid. 423/243-8802. TS50-2

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. B49-1S50-1

HOUSECLEANING & ORGANIZING SERVICE – best rates & excellent references. Call Tracy, 423/949-6285. T48-51S49-1

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – & Merry Christmas! 949-8605. T49-1S50-2

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – I blow leaves. 423/280-5189. B47-5S48-6

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PAINT PRO – interior/exterior, quality workmanship. Licensed with references. 423/490-5741. T48-4S49-5

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$150. 423/987-8483. TS41-1

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

STARS HIRING– Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS1

CDL A DRIVERS EARN UP TO $0.56/MILE-Home Weekly, Paid Vacation, Benefits, Paid Orientation, Stop Pay, Detention Pay. 3 Years Experince Required. 317-727-4699, hr@perfectpallets.com. TP-BTS1

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS1

M-OK FREIGHT LINES looking for OTR drivers; Virginia-GA-Illinois, dedicated runs. Home Weekends. Start $. 42cpm, w/bonuses, Only Company drivers apply, Phil 770-487-6462, 9-11am. Email phil@moklines.com. TP-BTS1

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PICK UP and PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com. TP-BTS1

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

DISH Network. 190+ Channels. FREE Install. FREE Hopper HD-DVR.$49.99/month (24 months) Add High Speed Internet – $14.95 (where avail.) CALL Today & SAVE 25%! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS1

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS1

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS1

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS1

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS1

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS1