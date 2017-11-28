Week of November 27

DRIVERS – Great pay, benefits & miles! Direct deposit weekly! Late model equipment! Teams welcome! CDL-A, 1 years experience. 855/348-3699. BS49-50

BLACK WALNUTS FOR SALE – $10 a pound. 881-4017. BS49

FIREWOOD – $40/rick. Load for free. 447-2268. BS49

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS49

MANDERLEY FARMS – Registered angus bulls for sale. Top genetics. Call Joe, 423/618-8825. BS49-50

STAINED GLASS CLASSES – winter rates, 423/447-6839. BS49-50

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – in their home. Day or night. 423/448-0605. BS49-51

500 FT OF HARDWOOD FLOORING – will take $1,000. 949-2333, 653-2716. TS49-50

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

HOME FOR RENT – south of city limits, Dunlap, first month’s rent and deposit. 949-2333, 653-2716. TS49-50

DUNLAP ESTATE SALE – Home of Jeffrey Dennis, 54 Old State Hwy 8. Follow signs to top of hill. Near greenhouse/nursery. Friday-Sunday, December 8-10, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. TS49

1988 SILVERADO PICKUP – runs great, good body. 2002 Buick Park Avenue, 81k miles, runs great. 949-5231. TS49

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – I blow leaves. 423/280-5189. B47-5S48-6

PAINT PRO – interior/exterior, quality workmanship. Licensed with references. 423/490-5741. T48-4S49-5

HOUSECLEANING & ORGANIZING SERVICE – best rates & excellent references. Call Tracy, 423/949-6285. T48-51S49-1

COUNTRY D/W – 3BR, 2BA, appliances, decks, views, clean, $750. 423/658-2174. T48S49

FOR SALE – walnut firewood. Bayliner boat with trailer. Riding mowers, push mowers and parts. Layaway on mowers. Call 881-4641. B48S49

CLIFF’S BODY SHOP – 423/447-6583. Fix and replace bumper covers, repaint hood top, trunk door. All other body work, repair window, headlight. 25% less. Call today. B48S49

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Pressure washing, fences. Half off labor through December. Call 881-4641. B48S49

ANVIL WANTED – will pay $100 cash, 90 lb. and up. Interested in other antiques. Call at your convenience, 423/582-1487. BS48-49

S&L POOLS – new and redos, in-ground. We do concrete work, decks, driveways, carports, etc. 423/618-8730. BS48-49

NEW HOME FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, Elm Street. Call 619-2853. TNTS48

WOOD STOVE – $250 cash, Grandma Fisher. 1994 Chevy 4×4 pickup, $4,250 OBO. 605-4349, 949-5913. T47-48S48-49

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC! Gift certificates, any amount. Music Makers, 949-7855. TS47-49

MIXED GRASS CATTLE HAY – stored outside, 5×4 round bales, $15/bale. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. TS47-49

CHILD’S GUITAR – $49. Music Makers, 949-7855. TS47-49

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

IPHONE REPAIR – 423/304-5619. TS46-49

CHRISTMAS TREES – 4ft. to 10ft., $30 cut, $40 ball and burlap. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100. BS46-50

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

FOR SALE CLEAN FILL DIRT – 423/645-2340. TS41-1

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. We sell treatment fo tanks. B44-51S45-52

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$150. 423/987-8483. TS41-1

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

FOR RENT – commercial building. 949-2175. TNT40S41

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

STARS HIRING– Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

