Solar Ranch seeks community relationship

Representatives from Silicon Ranch, the company installing solar panels at SVEC’s Highway 127 location and negotiating to construct a large solar farm, spoke at a public meeting in Dunlap March 22.

“Our mission is to develop relationships in communities,” said Beth Zeitlin, associate for economic and community development from Silicon Ranch.

The Nashville-based company remains active and involved throughout the life of the solar farms installed, Zeitlin continued.

“We built the first utility solar farms in several Southeast states,” she explained. “Our materials are 95 percent recyclable.”

