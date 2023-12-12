Judith Kerley, 75, of Dunlap, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2023. She passed at home with family by her side after a brief struggle with cancer.

She was the daughter of the late Grady and Mary Kerley. Judith was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, and child of God. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God. She touched the lives of many through her kindness and dedication. Judith graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a mathematics degree and went on to have a successful career as a teacher in the Sequatchie County School System for 38 years.

She is survived by her brothers, Jerry and Larry (Pat) Kerley; and her nephews, Adam Kerley, Dr. Stephen (Kristi) Kerley, and Dr. Jonathan (Kristin) Kerley. Judith also leaves behind her beloved great-nieces and nephews, Emma (Clint) Blevins, Maggie, Abigail, Hannah, Michael, Logan, Alyssa, Andrew, Daniel, and Lucas Kerley.

Judith Kerley will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Judith’s life, Thursday, December 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by graveside services at 12:30 p.m. at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery with Rev. Raymond Hodge officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Farmers Bank, 16893 Rankin Avenue North (PO Box 309), Dunlap, TN 37327 for the establishment of the Judith Kerley Educational Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.