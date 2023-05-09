William “Chip” Kelly

William L. “Chip” Kelly, 63, of Dunlap, has “Gone West” on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Chip was a hard-working farmer who loved his bulldozer, his dogs, the beach and, most of all, he loved his family. He was very independent but had a big heart behind his independence. He would volunteer to help his community during times of need. Chip saw a need and acted upon it. He was a licensed pilot for 35 years and had a love for flying his plane. He served on the board of directors for Mountain Valley Bank and was also in the real estate business for many years. Chip will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Mary Grace Layne Kelly; and sister, Mary Jim Cogdell.

Chip is survived by his wife, Jill McGregor; children, William Larry (Melissa) Kelly and Pamela (Cory) Turner; twin sister, Susan (Lynn) Merriman; aunt, Evelyn Layne; grandchildren, William Alexander and Rachel Julianna Kelly, Ryder James and Paisley Willow Turner; along with many nieces and nephews.

No visitation will be held and a private burial at Chip’s request will be held in the Kelly Family Cemetery.

