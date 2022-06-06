Endangered, missing teen sought

Missing teen sought:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department are searching for Allie Marie Dunn, described as endangered due to medical issues.

Sequatchie County Detective Jody Lockhart said Dunn, 15, left a note for family but it did not state where she was going. Dunn was last seen in Graysville on Saturday, June 4.

The teen is 5’7” and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

“We were basically starting from scratch,” Detective Lockhart said. “We have gotten some leads and we’re following up on them.”

Anyone with information on Dunn is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (423) 949-7750 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND