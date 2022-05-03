Cartwright, Lockhart, Phillips among Republican Primary winners

With all nine precincts counted in the Sequatchie County Republican Primary, winners include incumbent County Executive Keith Cartwright, incumbent County Trustee Larry S. Lockhart, and Bill Phillips, challenging for Sequatchie County Sheriff.

All of May 3’s winners will be on the ballot in the August General Election. Cartwright, Lockhart, and Phillips have no opposition on the August ballot.

In the Sheriff’s race, only two votes separated Phillips and incumbent Coy Swanger after early voting. Phillips received a total of 1,632 votes including those on Election Day to win the Primary, with Swanger gaining total 1,470 votes.

Cartwright had 1,858 total votes, to 1,135 for Pamela Mooneyham and 68 for Carol A. Gaddy.

In the County Trustee’s race, Lockhart had 1,872 votes to 1,151 for Candace Patton Walker.

For County Commission District 7, incumbent Frank Silver, gaining 156 votes, and Susie Christian Bostic, with 145 votes, move on to the General Election. Kelvin Snyder received 132 votes.

Two commissioners serve each district. Other commission Primary winners May 3 included District 1, Travis Faucett; District 2, Blaine Layne; District 3, Bryan Walker and Jimbo Breland; District 6, Thomas Mahoney and David Raines; and District 8, Tommy Johnson and Wayne Clemons.

Karen Millsaps ran without opposition in the Primary race for Circuit Court Clerk.

Justin Higgenbottom advanced without opposition in the Primary for Constable District 9.

For School Board District 6, Glenn Eidson won the Primary without opposition.

Several judicial races were held. For District 12, Circuit Court Judge II, John “Cam” Cameron gained 1,869 local votes to Andrew S. Cunnyngham’s 625.

Judge candidates advancing to the General Election without Primary opposition included Bradley Sherman, District 12 Circuit Court Judge Division I and Justin C. Angel, District 12 Circuit Court Judge Division III.

Also continuing to the General Election will be candidates Missy Thomas Willis, Chancellor District 12; Courtney Lynch, District Attorney District 12; and Ted Engel, Public Defender District 12.

