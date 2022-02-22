Joint property purchase approved

The Dunlap City Commission unanimously approved spending up to $45,000 to purchase of 0.8 acres of property next to Coops Creek in Dunlap, part of a regular meeting February 17. Sequatchie County Commissioners previously approved spending the same amount for the property, which will possibly continue to connect areas of Dunlap.

“We could possibly connect the greenway trail to the Valley Fest property here,” said Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth. “You could have parking, maybe a gazebo. This will be jointly owned by the city and county.”

