Long term school plans discussed

Scenarios for long term plans at Sequatchie County Schools, specifically for connecting the three schools and using outdoor activities for improved health, were discussed at planning meetings over the past week. Conducting meetings was Ben Farmer of Farmer|Morgan, a planning, design, and construction company.

“This is a plan for the community,” said Director of Schools Pete Swafford, noting any changes may be made over the next five, 10, or 20 years.

