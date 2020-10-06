Early voting to start October 14

In what promises to be a historic State and Federal General Election, early voting in Sequatchie County begins October 14 and runs through October 29. Election Day in the Presidential race and State races is November 3.

Hours for early voting are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, announced Sequatchie County Register-of-Elections Jerrie Holland. The Election Commission office is next door to the Sequatchie County Courthouse at 68 Spring Street.

