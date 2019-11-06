Hardee’s cooking up top national recognition By Editor | November 6, 2019 | 0 Based on customer surveys, order accuracy, and all-around high ratings, Dunlap’s Hardee’s Restaurant scored as the highest in the country, employees recently learned. For more see the November 7 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bradford places 2nd at state cross country November 6, 2019 | No Comments »