Gayle Hatfield, 85, of Hixson, Tennessee, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at the home of her daughter.

She was a member of Clear Creek church of Christ. Gayle was a beautician and an aid at the Martin Boyd Christian Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Estel Talley; husband, Gene Hatfield; and sister, Goldie Crabtree.

She is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn (Jerry) Thompson, Bryant, Alabama; grandchildren, Amy (Chip) Blevins, Dana Harris, and Stacy Thompson; great-grandchildren, Sarena King, Carly Horne, Abigail Blevins, and Hermione Redish; great-granddaughter, Veda Bingham; sister, Sara McBride, Hazel Green, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 15 in the funeral home chapel.

Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.