Phyllis Marie Johnson, 58, of Pikeville, Tennessee departed on December 20, 2023.

Loving Mother and Nana Phyllis, In the tapestry of time, cherished face, fond memories woven in love’s embrace. Their laughter lingers in the quiet air, a cherished soul beyond compare. In every sunrise, in twilights embrace, their spirit whispers a comforting grace. Through tears and smiles, we find our way….a cherished memory that will forever stay.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse James and Savannah Lockhart Johnson; sister, Betty Louallen; and grandsons, Chase and Chance Billingsly.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Billingsly, Jessie Smark and Savannah Lane; grandchildren, Bre Barrett, Felisha Barrett, Marissa Barrett, Morgan Barrett, Zoe Landenberger, and Cloe Billingsly; sisters, Diane Ake and Bell Johnson; brother, Jesse Johnson; and fiancé, Gene Lankford.

Graveside services were held Saturday, December 23 in Humble Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Phyllis Johnson and they ask that you share your condolences and memories for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.