Mary Almeda Scott Maddux, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elco and Thelma Ford Scott; husband, John Maddux; and brothers, Wilson and Donald Scott.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Tommy) Shannon; son, Kenneth (Debbie) Maddux; siblings, Melvin (Kathy) Scott, Linda Matthews, Diane Poole and Gail Scott; grandchildren, Brian (Shaina) George, Colton Maddux and Marsha Maddux; great grandchildren, Caleb, Bailey, Dallas and Cheyenne; along with several nieces and nephews.

No services or visitation was held as it was Mary’s wishes to be cremated.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Mary Maddux.