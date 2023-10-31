Mary Almeda Scott Maddux
Mary Almeda Scott Maddux, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elco and Thelma Ford Scott; husband, John Maddux; and brothers, Wilson and Donald Scott.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Tommy) Shannon; son, Kenneth (Debbie) Maddux; siblings, Melvin (Kathy) Scott, Linda Matthews, Diane Poole and Gail Scott; grandchildren, Brian (Shaina) George, Colton Maddux and Marsha Maddux; great grandchildren, Caleb, Bailey, Dallas and Cheyenne; along with several nieces and nephews.
No services or visitation was held as it was Mary’s wishes to be cremated.
Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Mary Maddux and they ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.