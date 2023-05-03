Joyce Anne Krein, 54, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at her residence.

She attended Way of the Cross Baptist Church. She previously owned her own housekeeping service and loved to make her clients happy. She had a great love for her dog, Harley. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved being in the country where she enjoyed the peace and quiet.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Margarette and Olen Miller, Mary Ellen Merideth and Elvin Griffin; and aunts, Sally Britt and Judy Miller.

Joyce is survived by her parents, Dan and Norma Griffin Miller; daughter, Amanda Wiggins; boyfriend, Greg French; siblings, Judy (Robert) Oliver, William (Donna) Miller and John Miller; aunt and uncle, John and Lenna Miller; aunt, Nellie Boykin; granddaughter, Kyleigh Wiggins; beloved dog, Harley; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. No visitation will be held.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.