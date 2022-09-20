William LeBron Cordell, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. He was of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bryan Cordell and Nancy Corene Cordell; wife, Ailene Cordell; sisters, Joyce Cordell, Billie Sue Cox, and Sammie Lou Flannagan; brother, Mark Cordell.

He is survived by his sons, Bryan (Sabrina) and Shawn (Melissa) Cordell; brother, Johnny (Sharon) Cordell; sister, Regina Mahoney; grandchildren, Emilee, Zoe, Katelynn Rigsby Cordell, Mitch (Texas), Chris (Ashley), and Chad Cordell; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Ansley, Carolina and Stetson Cordell.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 17, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.