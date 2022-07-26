Essie Mae “Duke” Keener, 94, of Pikeville, Tennessee died July 19, 2022.

Essie was a member at Keener Hill Church of God. Essie was a homemaker, loved her family, but devoted her life taking care of kids and anyone she came in contact with. She enjoyed taking walks, gardening, flowers, and raising all kind of animals.

Preceding Essie in death were her father, Alonzo Keener; mother, Mollie Pearl Songer Summers; sons, Reuben and Wendell Summers; brothers, H B, Ray, Carl, and Fred Keener, Clyde Summers; sister, Elouise Magouirk; granddaughter, Kerry Angel; great-granddaughter, Hailey Brooks.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carolyn “Terry” Bragg, Kathy Summers; sons, Hillard Summers, David “Virginia” Summers; 15 grandchildren, 28 great- grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Broadway and Ola Mae Nolan; brother, Hubert Summers; special sister-in-law, Jerniece Keener; several nieces, nephews; cousins; and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Keener Hill Church of God with Bro. Bobby Bond officiating. Burial was in Keener Hill Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.