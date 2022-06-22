Brian Lamar Turner, 52, of Pikeville, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Cumberland Medical Center.

He was a member of Mt. Vernon church of Christ and a Veteran of the US Navy. Brian loved to dig arrowheads and artifacts. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Brian was known for his huge heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Turner; grandparents, Ed Smith and Sarah Dodson: mother-in-law, Shirley Guy.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Guy Turner; mother, Brenda Smith Turner; sons, Nathan (Maddi) Turner and Garrett Turner; siblings, Timothy Johnson and Brenda (Bobby) VonRohr; sister-in-law, Melinda (Michael) Songer; brother-in-laws, Jamey (Cindy) Guy, Jeffery (Shaley) Guy, Jeramey (Mechille) Johnson; father-in-law, Charles Guy; aunts, Peggy (John) Roberts, Tennie (Bobby) Higdon, Sue Dixon and Debbie Roberts; uncle, Tommy Smith along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 21, at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial following in Cagle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.