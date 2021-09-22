Nancy Jean Duncan Rider, 66, of Dayton, Tennessee passed away September 14, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was a vivacious and caring person who deeply loved her family. She was most proud of her work as a long-distance truck driver. She was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her son, Allen Rider; parents, Georgia and Jack Duncan; and sisters, Brenda, Linda and Jackie.

She is survived by her children Tim (Maura) Duncan of Dayton and Casey (Brittany) Rider of Dunlap; sister, Pat (Wendell) Gordy of Chattanooga; brother, John (Ronda) Duncan of Red Bank; six grandchildren, Harley and Jessica Duncan, Sabrina (Josh) Williams, Gregory Stewart, Tiffany (Nick), Olivia Hamill and Ava Meyers; and great-grandchildren, Jayda, Rayleigh Stewart and Torri Jones.

Funeral services were held at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, September 18 with Chaplain Maureen Friar officiating. Burial was held at Brown Gap Cemetery.

Moore Funeral Home of Trenton, Georgia was in charge of arrangements.