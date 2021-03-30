Marie Frances Kilgore Whittenburg, 85, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Payton Monroe and Delzene Kilgore; husband, James “Olin” Whittenburg; daughters, Janice Marie Griffith and Debbie Layne; granddaughter, Michelle Stewart; brothers, Virgil Kilgore, Johnny Kilgore, Paul Kilgore and Hoyt Pickett; and sisters, Sue Kilgore and Betty Jean Morris.

She is survived by her children, Buster (Leslie) Whittenburg; Marty Whittenburg, Jackie Whittenburg, Gina Randall, Loretta Dockery, Stacey Whittenburg and Jennifer Cooley; siblings, Bud (Judy) Kilgore, Virginia Rogers and Jo-Ann Conner; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A double graveside service was held Monday, March 29 in Whittenburg Family Cemetery for Marie and husband, Olin.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.