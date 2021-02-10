Clint Walker

Clinton Gerald Walker, 55, of Dunlap, passed away January 31, 2021 at Emory University Hospital.

He was a member of Graysville Church of God and served in The United States Navy. He also served as a police officer for 28 years in various police agencies in several surrounding counties and as an adjunct faculty member at Cleveland Law Enforcement Academy. Clint was also an avid hunter and spent his life serving his community.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edith and Clyde Sullivan, and Ed and Vestie Walker; and sister-in-law, Kim Walker.

He is survived by his wife, Melody Walker; two daughters, Rebekah (Eliot) McDowell, Chattanooga, and Rachel Walker, Dunlap; granddaughter, Melody Carol McDowell; parents, Norman and Juanita Walker; brother, Eddie Walker, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Saturday, February 6, at Camp Cemetery with Rev. Michael Shrum and Rev. Raymond Hodge officiating. Military honors were provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.