Madison Hayne Hamilton, Sr. passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born in Opelika, Alabama on November 8, 1932. He and his wife of 66 years, Mary Phil Thomas Hamilton, resided at The Bridge in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Hayne is preceded in death by his parents and brother, William B. “Bill” Hamilton. Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Phil, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee; and sister, Candy Hamilton of Rapid City, South Dakota. Other survivors include his children, Hayne Hamilton, Jr. (Laura), Mary Phil Hamilton Illges (Ralph), and Whitfield Hamilton (Teresa); his grandchildren, Whatley Hamilton, Hayne Hamilton III, Mary Phil “Mimi” Moore (Colin), Walton Oliver (Terry), Madison Hamilton “Mat” Illges (Tess), Whitfield Hamilton, Jr. (Emilie), Ashlin Hamilton, and Madeline Rains; and his great-grandchildren, Bram, Dani, and Jack Thomas Oliver, Walt and Charlie Moore, Brody and Riley Illges, and Charlie Hamilton, III.

Hayne was the son of the late William B. and Nettie Whatley Hamilton of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attended Missionary Ridge School and graduated from The Baylor School in Chattanooga in 1950 and Vanderbilt University in 1954, where he was president of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Following graduation from Vanderbilt University, Hayne completed U.S. Navy Flight Training and was designated Naval Aviator. He served four years on active duty and five years in the active reserve. He served in helicopter utility squadron HU-2 and fighter squadron VF-672.

Hayne selflessly gave himself to others and genuinely cared about everyone he encountered. If you knew Hayne, you were touched by his kindness, joy, and love of life.

Hayne adored Mary Phil and their still growing brood. He spent much of his life with his children and grandchildren outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, planning, at sea and walking in the woods.

At the time of his death, Hayne was a trustee and former president of The Tucker Foundation, the private philanthropic foundation of the S.K. Johnston, Jr. family. He enjoyed prior business affiliations with Chattanooga Royal Company and Arcade, Inc. in Chattanooga; with Rich Printing and First American Corporation in Nashville; and with Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. in Atlanta.

Hayne served on the board of the Cheekwood Fine Arts Center, Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital Advisory Board, chairman of Printing Industry Association of the South, president of Planning Executives Institute – Nashville, chairman of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, board member of the Nature Conservancy (Tennessee Chapter), trustee of the Tennessee River Gorge Trust, board member of the Brinton Museum of Big Horn, Wyoming, and chairman of the Sixth Calvary Museum at Fort Oglethorpe.

Hayne was a member of First Centenary United Methodist Church. He was a loyal, lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, serving in various leadership roles in three United Methodist congregations.

Due to the pandemic, a private service honoring Hayne was held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville. A larger celebration of life will take place at a later date in Chattanooga.

Memorial gifts may be made to the capital fund of First Centenary United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 208, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401, to The Tucker Foundation, 9337 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

