James David Bradford, 93, of Dunlap, died at his home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after a lingering illness.

Mr. Bradford was preceded in death by his parents, David Willis and Ruby Wright Bradford; brother, Bobby Bradford; sister, Juanita Smith; and step-father, Fred Jones.

He was a fifty plus year member of the Dunlap Lions Club, past District Governor, and a Melvin Jones Fellow. He was very active in the Eye Bank. He was also a fifty plus year member of Dunlap Masonic Lodge #693. He was chairman of Sequatchie County Election Commission and worked at Dupont for over 50 years. He was a veteran of U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his cousins, James and Judy Waisanen.

Special thanks to his caregivers who became his family, Neala Childs, Peyton Bouldin and Amanda Harvey.

Graveside services were held at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

