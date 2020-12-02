Jim Housley, 81, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Monday, November 23, 2020.

He was a member of Pikeville United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was also a member and past Commander of VFW Post 5033, American Legion Post 66 and a member of Vietnam Veterans of America.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tim “Wolf” Housley; parents, Dean and Gladys Housley; and sister, Shirley Housley.

He is survived his wife of 58 years, Ginger Housley; sons, Jimmy (Tammy) Housley and Charlie (Shannon) Housley; grandchildren, Houston Housley, Tim Housley, Victoria Housley, Riley Housley and Jason (Shanna) McDonough; great-grandson, Carter McDonough; siblings, Doris Bayless of Chattanooga, Carol Wheeler of Pikeville, Linda (Donald) Barger of Pikeville, Jerry (Brenda) Housley of Pikeville and Debbie Sullivan of Powells Crossroads; and several nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a private service. Burial was in Howard-Walker Cemetery.

There will be a public memorial service to be announced after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bledsoe County Veteran’s Park or Hospice of Chattanooga.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.