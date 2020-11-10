Eddie “Pete” Smith, 63, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died, Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He was a member of Bethel Church of Christ. He loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing and was an avid sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Ada Smith; sister-in-law, Ruby Smith; and son-in-law, Scott Green.

He is survived by his daughters, Christine (Donnie) Pendergrass of Pikeville, Stacy Green of Dunlap, and Stephanie (Chris) Fonville of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Bradley (Michayla) Hankins, Brent Hankins, Gracey Green and Adeline Fonville; great-grandchildren, Anna Hankins and Grant Hankins; siblings, Jacky Smith of Dunlap, Patsy (Nickey) Cunningham of Dunlap, Teddy (Lucille) Smith of Pikeville and Tony (Gina) Smith of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 12, at 2:00 p.m. at Collier Cemetery with Bro. T. A. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Collier Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, November 11, from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. The family is recommending masks be worn to the visitation and service.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.