J.C. Christian, Sr. entered the gates of Heaven with thanksgiving and praise to his Lord and Savior on September 25, 2020. He was surely greeted into the gates of Heaven by Jesus Himself, as well as his first wife, Jeanette Johnson Christian, his second wife, Alma Clendenen Smith Christian and his daughter, Judy Christian Jernigan.

J.C. retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service to his country. Though he retired from the Air Force, he continued working. He worked at Sequatchie Farmers Co-op as manager of the tire shop. He also was a dispatcher with the Sequatchie County Jail and later worked with the Sequatchie County Collection Center.

J.C. (Pa to those who loved him) enjoyed life! He loved to play golf so much that he was even known to play in the snow! He also enjoyed hunting (as long as it wasn’t too cold outside) and fishing. Pa loved planting and working in his garden. He really enjoyed picking his guitar and singing the old hymns and country songs. Pa was known to make the best pies and donuts.

Pa was loved and will be greatly missed by his son, J.C (Patty) Christian, Jr.; granddaughters, Shonda (Aaron) Nix and Brook (Jason) Hall; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Emalee, Jack Nix and Aidan, Ainsley, Emi, Izzy and Ian Hall; several nieces and nephews; and many family and friends.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 29 at Johnson-Lewis Cemetery.

