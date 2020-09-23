Pauline Spangler, 97, of Dunlap, Tennessee, transitioned from here to Glory on September 18, 2020 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family. The family rejoices that she now has clarity of mind, out of her wheelchair and walking, and is with MaMa and Daddy for which she has searched for so long.

Live life to the fullest, sow yourself into another generation and leave an impression that cannot be erased is the legacy she left. She had a tremendous love for her family and showed it in many ways. Quilting was one of her favorite hobbies. Each of the family, including her great-grandsons, possess something beautiful and made so lovingly by her hands. Another favorite was going anywhere the car might be traveling.

She was preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Walter Spangler; her parents, Joseph Lee and Ida Mae Ewton; sisters, Olevene Anderson and Easter Hitchcox; brothers, Robert Lee and Roy Thomas Ewton.

Left to honor and cherish her memory are son, Jerry Spangler; daughter, Wanda and Charlie Rawlins; grandson, Jeffery and Lori Rawlins; great-grandsons, Austin and Aidan Rawlins; sister, Geneva Burch; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Clint Huth officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.