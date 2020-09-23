Gary Ray Brown, 71, of Red Bank, Tennessee, formerly of Dunlap, lost his battle to leukemia on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hospice Care Center of Chattanooga.

Gary was born July 22, 1949, in Pikeville to Johny and Ruby (Mooneyham) Brown. He graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1967. Gary loved sports, especially basketball, baseball, and football and on to play baseball at Tennessee Tech where graduated and then went on to obtain his master’s degree.

He was an educator and coach for 43 years at schools in Sequatchie County, Marion County, Hamilton County, Bradley County, and Walker County. He loved his students and especially loved coaching.

He was a huge “Big Orange” and Atlanta Braves fan, although when it came to ball, he enjoyed watching any team.

Gary was a member of First Baptist Church of Chattanooga, but also enjoyed his friends at Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Gary is survived by his wife, Linda (Murphy) Brown; son, Casey (Heather) Brown; daughter, Anita (Brian) Chew; and three stepdaughters who loved him and treated him as a dad, Amy (Brad) Carver, Jill (Brent) Hall, and Meg (Ben) Fugatt; grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Sparks, Kaylee Hall, Brandon and Katelyn Carver, Will Fugatt, Payton and Reagan Brown, Sarah and Hannah Layne, Aiden, Audrey and Josh Chew. Gary will be greatly missed by his Westie buddies, Tebow, Peyton, Rocky Top, Pippa, and Charley. He loved talking about and showing pictures of his little Westies.

A special thank you goes out to Tennessee Oncology, especially Dr. Michael Stipanov and his staff.

Due to the current health situation, his family will have a private memorial.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home Chattanooga Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga. lanefh.com.