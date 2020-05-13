Pollie Mae Griffin, 81, of Dunlap, passed away April 24, 2020 at her son’s home where she had been on extended hospice care. She was born April 29, 1938 on Signal Mountain, the daughter of Eustace and Mary Bunch Singleton.

She is survived by her daughter, Norma Jean Campbell of Stanford Kentucky; her son, Kenneth R. Griffin of Dunlap; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Sunshine.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 27 years, Kenneth C. Griffin; her significant other of 20 plus years, Jerry O. Hooks; her sister, Versie Whitmire; her twin brother, Ollie Ray Singleton; her brothers, Marion and Charles Singleton; her son, Richard Southerland; and her daughter-in-law, Shelia Smith Southerland. She was lovingly taken care of by the wonderful staff at Caris Healthcare in Chattanooga.

Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

