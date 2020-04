Jonathon J. Rinckey, 45, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away April 1, 2020.

Jon was employed with Mann+Hummel, a job that he enjoyed very much.

He is survived by his daughter, Grace Fuzi of Cadillac, Michigan; brother, Joseph Rinckey of Signal Mountain; and parents, Carl and Karen Rinckey of Dunlap.

Due to the current social environment, there will be no memorial service.

Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland, Tennessee was in charge of arrangements.