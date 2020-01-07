Marla Michel

Marla Jeanne Michel, 81, of Dunlap, passed away at her home on Lewis Chapel on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Daughter of Thos. M. and Georgetta Rogge Van Hook, Marla was born in New Castle, IN. She had a long career as an executive secretary in Auburn and Axis, AL, before retiring first to Fairhope, AL, then moving to Sequatchie County some 20 years ago.

Marla’s interests were varied, but most important to her were her contract bridge friends, serving as an officer for her Chattanooga-area club for a decade.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Thomas J. “Tom” Michel; and her children Michele Dawson Bourre’, (Jean-Luc) of Paris, France, son Mark Dawson of Atlanta; and step-children Debbie Michels Hanson (Dan) and Steve Michels of Fairhope, AL, and her brother T.A. Van Hook of New Mexico. Grandchildren mourning her loss are Meghan Dawson, formerly of Dunlap, and Jeremy, Eric, and Alan Bourre’, all of France. Marla was preceded in death by son Michael Dawson of Dunlap.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Salvation Army.