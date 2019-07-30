Glenn Morrison, 72, of Whitwell, went to rest in the bosom of Abraham on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

The son of the late William Taylor and Martha Louise Layne Morrison, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Renee Morrison. Glenn was a Torah Observant Believer in Messiah, was the former director of the Food Mission is South Pittsburg, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Glenn leaves his children, Aimee Grace Morrison, Brian Tavis (Shelaine) Morrison; grandchildren, Ashley Renee (Blake) Sweeton, and Zachary Tavis Morrison; great granddaughter, Amelia Kate Sweeton; brothers, Stanley “ Buck” (Brenda) Morrison, and Phil “Bo” Morrison; sister, Etta Rose Morrison Johnson, several nieces and nephews and a large extended family to cherish his memory.

As Glenn requested, a private service will be held in his memory.

