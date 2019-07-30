Daniel Ann Smith Cooley, 95, of Antioch and formerly of Pikeville, Tennessee died peacefully with family by her side, Saturday, July 27, 2019.

She was a member of Bell Road Church of Christ in Nashville, worked in a textile factory, enjoyed quilting and her flower gardens.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest and Rosie Pearl Smith; husband, Johnny Cooley; son, Marchel Cooley; son-in-law, Eddie Holland; brother, Melvin Smith; infant sister, Martha Smith.

Daniel will be dearly missed by her daughter, Melo Pearl Holland; brother, Benton (Juanita) Smith; grandchildren, Jeff Holland, Alabama, Michelle (Frank) Peeler, Brentwood, Richard (Shelley) Holland, Alabama; seven great-grandchildren, Heather Bosco, Brandon Hill, Steven and Zachary Holland, Hannah and Alex Peeler, Nikki Holland; five great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the funeral home chapel with Bro Dennis Smith officiating. Burial was in Howard-Walker cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.