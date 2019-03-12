V. Janice Camp Weaver, 77, escaped from this Earth on February 19, 2019 from Florence, Alabama. She was reunited with her parents, Howell Lawrence Camp and Wilma Parthena Long, Jack Russells Disney and Fergie, and her special friend, Bill Briand, who always made her laugh.

Janice was born in Dunlap and graduated from Sequatchie County High School. Like her fourth great-grandfather Mikle Lafayette “Fate” Long (b. 1798 Ireland) she made her way to Lauderdale County Alabama and called it home.

Janice lived her life serving others; she always gave more than she took. She retired from Tee Jays and was a volunteer at ECM Hospital for 23 years, she cherished the friendships she made there. Janice is known for having friends over to sit by the pool, her BBQ’s, holiday gatherings and, really, any excuse to share her snack trays and a drink. She loved cooking and her flower gardens. Everyone was always made to feel at home. She loved to travel – Oktoberfest in Germany, Broadway plays, Mardi Gras, Kentucky Derby, Pebble Beach PGA, convertible to Hana, Plymouth Rock, Hoover Dam flyover, Niagara Falls, the “Cheers” bar in Boston, Bowl games, cruises, many trips to Vegas, beach trips, the list is too long and she loved it all. There were many weekend road trips where it was rare that she could pass up a roadside produce stand, a thrift/antique store, or a Stuckey’s pecan log. Janice never left the house without looking good. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor. Beautiful is all that comes to mind.

She is survived by spouse, Carl; daughter, Carla; son, Troy; and sisters, Brenda, Lana and Sharon.

A Life Celebration will be held May 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Bluewater Creek Polo Club in Rogersville, Alabama.