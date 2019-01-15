Michelle Lynn Morrison, 43, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, formerly of Hixson, Tennessee, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, January 7, 2019 from injuries sustained in a pedestrian accident.

Michelle was born June 3, 1975 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She married the love of her life, Micheal Morrison, on February 4, 1995. Together, they have two wonderful children, Matthew Morrison of Hixson and Marissa Morrison of Gulf Shores. Michelle is a graduate of Shelton State Community College and

an attendant of the University of Alabama before moving to Tennessee. Once in Tennessee, Michelle graduated from Chattanooga State Community College with an Associate’s of Science before graduating from Tennessee Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

She was employed by the Baldwin County Department of Education, where she taught in the Foley school system. She also obtained her real estate license and enjoyed practicing as a realtor in Gulf Shores. Michelle played many roles during her life. She was a wife, mother, daughter, aunt, teacher, coach, mentor, realtor, friend and a lover of Jesus. No matter how you knew Michelle, you knew of her golden heart, as well as her kind, loving spirit. Michelle will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Petersell (Bob) of Gulf Shores; and father, Richard Ellenburg of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brother, Wesley (Kristy) Ellenburg of Gulf Shores; sister, Nikki Ellenburg of Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the funeral home chapel with Ken Hartley will officiate. Burial was at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Morrison, Jon Morrison, Joseph Smith, Chad Nunley, Billy Headrick, Chris Nolan, and Caleb Leon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Serenity Pointe, 650 North Spring

Street, Sparta, TN 38583. Serenity Pointe is a non-profit that works to save babies lives, which was

near and dear to Michelle’s heart.

Share photos and memories at www.whitwellmemorialfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. (423) 658-7777.