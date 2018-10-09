Michael Land

Michael Thomas Land, 31, of Dunlap, died Saturday, October 6, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Waldo and Gladys Henry Land; and grandfather, Jimmy S. Harvey.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Donna Harvey Land; son, Owen Matthew Land; sister, Chassie Land; grandmother, Rachel Narramore Harvey; nephew, Tanner Lynn; along with several aunts and uncles.

Graveside services were held Monday, October 8 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made for Owen Land, P.O. Box 98, Dunlap, TN 37327.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.