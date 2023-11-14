Teachers honored for exemplary status

A number of teachers were recognized for earning exemplary status for their work in the classroom at the Sequatchie County Board of Education meeting November 6. The meeting was held at Griffith Elementary School (GES) following the annual dinner with school board members and members of the Dunlap and Sequatchie County commissions.

Principals from each school announced their teachers and presented plaques.

“I’m proud to work with such a talented staff,” said GES Principal Stephanie Smith.

For more see the November 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.