Connie Maxine Layne, 74, of Whitwell, Tennessee, beloved wife, mother, nana and friend, passed from this life after a long and courageous journey with breast cancer on November 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her husband and daughters who loved her immensely.

She was born June 12, 1949 in Pisgah, Alabama to Shadrick Ray and Eula Mae Roberts Sartin. Connie chose to devote herself to being a full-time wife and the best mom ever to Angie and Becky before attending college and stepping into the working world. She retired from TVA after 25 years of service.

Connie was a generous and longtime faithful church member at South Whitwell Baptist Church. In addition to being a devoted Primary Sunday School teacher to countless children for more than 30 years, she sang in the church choir and enjoyed ministering to the homebound. She would call them often, send them cards, and visit with them. She loved children unselfishly, consistently, and generously.

Her genuine love for people impacted everyone she met for the better. To know her, was to love her. She lived life on her terms, full of love, compassion and service. She had such a strong faith and was a very giving and positive person. Her home was a central hub for family and friends; no one ever left hungry or without feeling a bit better than they did when they arrived.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Brenda Webb; sister-in-law, Marjorie Sartin and brother-in-law, Lonnie Kirkendoll; a grandson, Jacob Boston; and son-in-law, Jeff B. Johnson.

She is survived by her loving caregiver and husband of 55 years, Don Layne; two daughters, Angie (Kevin) Boston and Becky Johnson of Dunlap; four grandsons, Cameron (Brianna) Layne, Blake (Kaitlin) Hudson, Jon (Madelynn) Boston and Jaxon Boston, all of Dunlap, great-grandchildren, Paislee and Ezra Hudson; her brothers, Ralph Sartin, Denver (Linda) Sartin, and Donnie (Sandra) Sartin; sisters, Betty Kirkendoll, Sybil (Ronnie) Lewis and Frances (Shelly) Everett; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and dear cousins, Diane and Sandra, who she considered her sisters, as well.

The Layne family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Derek Holland and his staff for the many years of dedication and loving care they gave to Connie.

A Life Celebration was held Saturday, November 11 at South Whitwell Baptist Church with Bro. Hershell Powell, Bro. Roy Terry, and Bro. Larry Meade officiating. Interment followed at Condra’s Memorial Cemetery in Whitwell.

Memorials may be made to the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Family Funeral Home of Dunlap.