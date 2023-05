Outstanding times in running events at the Class A East Sectional meet in Jefferson County lifted several Sequatchie County High School runners to this week’s state event in Murfreesboro.

Running in the state track meet at Middle Tennessee State University, part of the TSSAA Spring Fling sports festival, on May 23 were Alli Bizzell, Cassidy DelPlace, Jillyen Givens, and Claire Jones.

